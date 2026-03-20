F-35 Hit Over Iran? Hi-Tech Solution To Low-Tech Problem Likely Backfired
Iran developed air defence systems that use passive infrared sensors rather than radar to target aircraft like F-35A. This method proved effective in Yemen when used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels
Stealth is a promise, not a guarantee. The US Air Force's F-35A Lightning 2 is the most expensive weapons programme in history, built around the premise that it can slip through the most contested airspace undetected.
Despite that, an F-35A was forced to make an emergency landing at an undisclosed American base in the Middle East on Thursday after flying a combat mission over Iran, the Pentagon has confirmed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it struck the aircraft. The US military said it is investigating the claim.
Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said the F-35A was flying a combat mission over Iran when it was forced to divert. The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is in stable condition.
While nothing concrete is known whether Iranian fire forced the landing or what weapon Iran used, the IRGC released a video through Iran's Fars News Agency claiming to show a missile striking the F-35 on its port side.
NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
ALSO READ | The Myth Of Stealth: Iran Puts US' Prized F-35's Name To The Test
If confirmed, it would mark the first time a US crewed aircraft has been struck by Iranian fire since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28. The incident is also more significant for what it reveals about the F-35's vulnerabilities than for the tactical damage alone.
The aircraft's stealth capabilities are calibrated primarily to defeat radar-based detection systems; it is shaped to scatter radio-frequency emissions and coated with materials that absorb them.
What it cannot do is eliminate its heat signature entirely.
Iran has developed air defence systems that use passive infrared sensors rather than radar to target aircraft. This method had already proved effective in Yemen when used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
Passive systems are particularly dangerous because they emit no radio signals of their own. A radar-warning receiver on an aircraft detects incoming radar emissions, as against a passive infrared tracker that is silent right up to the moment of impact. These improvised or jury-rigged systems provide little to no early warning of a threat, let alone an incoming attack.
While the F-35A carries its own Distributed Aperture System, which is a network of six infrared cameras providing 360-degree situational awareness, detection and evasion are different problems.
The Houthi rebels, armed with far cruder systems than what Iran has, had already shown this gap. US F-35s flying against Houthi air defences were forced to take evasive actions in order to avoid being hit by surface-to-air missiles.
The trajectory of Operation Epic Fury has compounded this exposure. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that US aircraft are now flying farther east and penetrating deeper into Iranian airspace. This region is where Iran's road-mobile air defence systems that are hard to locate and destroy are concentrated.
Road-mobile systems can be repositioned after each engagement and concealed in ordinary terrain. They can be hidden virtually anywhere and will remain a threat on the battlefield long after fixed air defences are destroyed.
Non-stealthy A-10 ground attack jets and AH-64E Apache helicopters are operating along the Iranian coast over the Strait of Hormuz in a sign that the US considers Iran's western airspace manageable and safe. Iran's eastern interior, however, is a different world.
The US has so far lost over a dozen military aircraft since the war began. Three F-15E Strike Eagles were downed in a Kuwaiti friendly fire incident on March 2. A KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on March 12, killing all six crew.
-
Opinion | The Curious Reason 2 Iran 'Proxies' Haven't Joined The War Against Israel
The silence from two of its strongest groups may possibly hinge on two factors.
-
Qeshm In The Crosshairs: The Iran Island Key To Hormuz Shipping Lock
iran state TV had released footage said to have been filmed inside an underground complex on Qeshm Island, a complex Tehran authorities described as a 'missile city'.
-
Opinion | Debt Trap To Youth Exodus, The 10 Big Crises Ailing Kerala - By Shashi Tharoor
Kerala needs change. The current administration has failed the people across the board.
-
Opinion | Behind Trump's Iran War Is A Saudi 'Equation' Few Can See
Everyone knows that Israel has a huge lobby in the US. It is the Saudi influence that is less evident.
-
Israel Claims Killing Of Iran's Wartime 'Khamenei'. Who Was Ali Larijani?
Born in Iraq in 1957 to a prominent Shia cleric close to the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Khomeini, Larijani's family has been influential within Iran's political system for decades.
-
From His Turf To Her Fort: Big Signal In Suvendu Adhikari's Bhabanipur Dare
Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram last time
-
In Numbers: The Curious Reason Iran Eased Down Its 'Drone Swarms' After March 9
Based on the data compiled, we can bucket the strike pattern broadly into three distinct phases: an initial 'saturation' attack, a sustained drone attrition campaign, and a sudden decline in attack intensity.
-
Opinion | A Humbled Trump Is Now 'Demanding' Help From Friends
The Hormuz 'coalition' was never going to take off. Why, after all, would America's allies want to participate in a crisis not of their making?
-
Opinion | The Shadow Of A Truman Moment In The Iran War
What happens when leaders like Trump and Netanyahu are pressured to 'win' this war?
-
Board Of Peace In Theatres Of War: Where Is Trump's Project As Gaza, Iran Burn?
The argument will be the Board was not set up for matters relating to Iran, that the claimed focus of the bloc was Phase 2 of the Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal from October 2025.
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On