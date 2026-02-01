Advertisement
18-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Classmates In UP: Cops

The student was identified as Arshan, a student of Class 12, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Further investigation is underway, say officials. (Representational)
Muzaffarnagar:

An 18-year-old student was stabbed to death allegedly by two of his classmates following a dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday evening, police said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that Arshad was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said the accused students have been identified and are on the run. Police teams have been formed to arrest them.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the villagem and additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

