Forget New York: This City Is The World's Most Expensive For 2026

Swiss cities have once again topped the global list of the world's most expensive places to live, according to Numbeo's Cost of Living Index by City 2026. The latest rankings show Switzerland taking six of the top ten positions, highlighting the country's consistently high living costs.

Zurich has retained its position as the most expensive city in the world in 2026, with a cost-of-living index score of 118.5. The ranking reflects average expenses for a family of four, including food, transport, utilities and other daily costs, but excluding rent, as per the rankings.

Geneva follows closely in second place, while Basel ranks third. Lausanne, Lugano and Bern complete Switzerland's strong presence in the top six. High wages, a strong currency and premium standards of living continue to push up everyday costs across Swiss cities.

New York, long considered one of the world's costliest urban centres, has slipped to seventh place this year. The city was ranked fourth in 2025 but has fallen three spots despite remaining the baseline city for Numbeo's index. San Francisco also dropped in the rankings, moving down to tenth place in 2026.

Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, secured eighth position, driven by high import costs and limited local production. Honolulu ranked ninth, where island geography and reliance on imported goods keep prices elevated.

Outside Europe and North America, movement was limited. Singapore remained the only Asian city in the top 20, ranking 14th globally. Tel Aviv-Yafo climbed significantly but narrowly missed the top ten.

At the other end of the scale, Indian cities such as Indore, Bhopal and Patna ranked among the world's lowest-cost cities, placing well below cities in Pakistan and North Africa.

The rankings underline widening global cost differences, as inflation, currency strength and lifestyle demand continue to shape urban affordability.