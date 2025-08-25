Chinese Delivery Person Saves Trapped Woman After Finding Emergency Number Written In Blood

A 19-year-old university student, Zhang Kun, working as a delivery person in China, helped a woman who was trapped in her bedroom for 30 hours, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

As per the report, the incident happened on August 12, in Leshan, Sichuan province, when Zhang, a university student working a summer job, spotted a white pillow with the emergency numbers "110" and "625" written in blood on the sidewalk.

Zhang immediately called the police after seeing the pillow, and they quickly decoded the message, tracing it to a homestay on the 25th floor of a building.

Police initially thought that the woman, identified by her surname Zhou, was in danger. But later found out that a gust of wind slammed the door shut. The malfunctioning lock left her without access to her phone or any food and water.

She used her own blood to scrawl the emergency numbers on the pillow and threw it out of the window.

As quoted in the report, Zhou said that she was trapped inside her bedroom due to a broken latch when she was cleaning her homestay. She was completely isolated as her mobile phone was also left in the living room.

"When the police broke down the door, I was as excited as if I were seeing family," Zhou told Red Star News. She even tried to money as a token of gratitude, which he refused.

Zhang said that it was just a small act of kindness, and anyone would have called the police.

However, after the story went viral on Chinese social media platforms, Meituan, the company where he was working, gave him the honorary title of Pioneer Rider along with a 2,000 yuan reward.