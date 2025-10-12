Chinese Woman Demands 'Hugging Fee' From Betrothal Money After Cancelling Wedding, Sparks Debate

A bizarre incident happened in China when a woman demanded a "hugging fee" from her ex-fiance. The woman had accepted a betrothal gift of 200,000 yuan (around US$28,000) from her fiance's family. However, she later decided she didn't want to go through with the marriage and cancelled it.

But what she did after that has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman from Henan province agreed to return 170,500 yuan (US$24,000) to the man. But she wanted to keep 30,000 yuan as a "hugging fee". The amount also included some other expenses.

Also Read | Dramatic Moment Shows Replica Of Christopher Columbus's Ship Sinks Off Mexico Coast

The woman reportedly met the man last year through a matchmaker. They both lived in Pingdingshan, Henan province. The wedding was planned for November after they got engaged in January.

The hotel was also booked, and the invitation cards were sent, but just a few weeks ahead of the wedding, the woman decided to cancel he wedding, saying she "just didn't want to marry him".

The incident went viral on social media, attracting 23 million views on mainland social media.

Their matchmaker, surnamed Wan, told the media that the "woman thought the man was too honest and had too little income".

"In terms of the bride price, she said she was willing to return it but would keep 30,000 yuan as a 'hugging fee'."

"I have introduced 1,000 couples in the past decade. Her family is the most picky one I have encountered. Her demand for a 30,000 yuan reduction is immoral," said Wan.

Also Read | German Woman's Viral Video Praising India's Trains, Food And 5G Viral

As per the report, the man had hugged her when the photographer asked him to do so during the wedding photo shoot.

At the end, the two families agreed that the woman would return 170,500 yuan (US$24,000) to the man.

The betrothal gift, also called bride price, is a common practice in China where the groom's family pays money to the bride's family. And also, there are many cases when women refuse to return the bride price after cancelling the wedding.

China's Supreme People's Court has issued interpretations on returning betrothal gifts in breakup cases.