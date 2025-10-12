German Woman's Viral Video Praising India's Trains, Food And 5G Viral

A foreign national currently residing in Mumbai has gained significant social media traction by highlighting aspects of Indian life and comparing them to those in Germany. In a now-viral video titled, 'Things that are better in India than in Germany,' posted on Instagram, the woman's observations have led to an intense social media debate.

From widespread mobile network availability to the variety of plant-based food options, the woman's observations have resonated with the internet.

"When Indian Railways starts running smoother than Deutsche Bahn. Germany: fast trains. India: trains that actually show up," she captioned the video, adding the list of things better in India than Germany.

5G/4G everywhere, even in the middle of nowhere

Turning sockets on and off (safety and energy saving)

Digital clocking in at the workplace

Millions of plant-based food options (settings only for vegetarians on Zomato, Swiggy)

Trains are on time and cheap

Women-only areas on trains

99 per cent Sun, referring to the year-round presence of the Sun in Indian cities, unlike European nations.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Fact Check: Truth Behind The Viral Torenza Passport Woman Video

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 7.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users perplexed by the lack of punctulaity of German trains.

"How come the network one is not common in Germany? I thought Western countries had a better cell network," said one user, while another added: "A foreigner is appreciating India and Indians can't even digest it. Dear Indians how far will you go to let down your own Country?"

A third commented: "I've noticed a pattern: when India is criticised, people rightly point out that stereotypes are unfair and that the good side is ignored. But when someone genuinely highlights that good side, the same sentiment is often met with cynicism about their motives."

The German woman said her observations were based on her personal experience in Mumbai, adding that though there was no comparison between the two nations, it was important to hihghlight the positive aspects.

"To say it again: You can't compare India and Germany, because Germany hasn't been exploited for more than 100 years. But it's important to me to also appreciate the positive things. How is India supposed to make trains run on time when it has such a large population? Germany can, but it doesn't," the woman said.