In D Fadnavis's Assurance To Gen Z, A Mumbai Action Plan For Next 5 Years

Climate action is a part of our manifesto, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at NDTV's Power Play on the upcoming election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister was speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi and Executive Editor Jitendra Dixit at the same event.

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC, who was sitting in the audience, posed a question to the Chief Minister on behalf of Generation Z, or Gen Z (aged 18-29). Referring to a survey, she said, "Results have shown that many Gen Z members have not cast their first vote. Their top issues are the environment, including air quality index, and a pothole-free Mumbai."

When asked about his government's stance and what actions are being taken, Fadnavis said, "I also have a Gen Z at home. My daughter is a Gen Z. I am happy that Gen Z is thinking about the environment. They are more aware and want to act. My daughter also questions me about it."

Keeping this in mind, climate action is a part of our manifesto, the Chief Minister said.

"We want to pledge Rs 17,000 crore towards climate action. I also met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and requested him to share a plan on building a circular economy. We will act on the plan over the next five years. We are preparing infrastructure worth Rs 4 lakh crore. We will make Mumbai a liveable city," he added.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra released its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto focuses on urban infrastructure, public transport, healthcare, housing and slum rehabilitation, environment, governance, and transparency.

