"Non-Marathi Speakers Are 100% Safe In Mumbai": Devendra Fadnavis To NDTV

Non-Marathi speakers are completely safe in Mumbai and some elements target people from underprivileged sections for publicity, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told NDTV today.

The Chief Minister was speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi and Executive Editor Jitendra Dixit at NDTV's Power Play on the upcoming election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"This is the third generation of North Indians living in Mumbai, they are complete Mumbaikars in their food habits, culture and festivals. There have been a few incidents, and who do they target? Cab drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers. They do it for their publicity," he said, referring to parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The two parties, led by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, have come together for the BMC election and have raised the 'Marathi Manoos' issue.