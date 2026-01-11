Interest-Free Loans For Women, BMC Cleaners To Get Homes: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For Civic Polls

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto was released in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The manifesto focuses on the areas of urban infrastructure, public transport, healthcare, housing and slum rehabilitation, environment, and governance and transparency.

Here's a look at the key promises made by the Mahayuti alliance:

Urban Infrastructure And Basic Services

Assurance of daily, adequate water supply with sufficient pressure across all wards, including high-rise and low-pressure areas.

Focus on modernising drainage and sewerage systems to prevent flooding during monsoons.

Commitment to better road quality, pothole-free roads, and faster repairs.

Public Transport And Mobility

Push for metro network expansion and better last-mile connectivity.

Emphasis on decongesting roads and improving traffic management through smart solutions.

Improvement in BEST bus services, including fleet expansion and efficiency.

Healthcare

Strengthening BMC-run hospitals and dispensaries with better infrastructure and upgraded medical facilities.

Promise of accessible and affordable healthcare for all Mumbai residents, especially the urban poor.

Housing And Slum Rehabilitation

Acceleration of slum redevelopment and affordable housing projects.

Commitment to providing dignified housing with basic amenities for slum dwellers.

Faster clearances and transparent implementation of SRA projects.

Cleanliness And Environment

Reinforced focus on solid waste management, segregation, and scientific disposal.

Measures to improve cleanliness, sanitation, and public hygiene across the city.

Protection and rejuvenation of Mumbai's environment, open spaces, and coastline.

Governance And Transparency

Promise of a corruption-free, transparent BMC administration.

Use of technology and e-governance to make civic services faster and citizen-friendly.

Decentralised decision-making with stronger ward-level governance.

"Manifesto Will Bring Change In Lives Of People"

During the manifesto unveiling event, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the manifesto will bring change in the lives of the people.

"We have to make Mumbai an international-level city in the next five years. We want to bring back the Mumbaikars who left the city," Shinde added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, said Mumbai's "Marathi Manoos" will not need to leave the city.

"While some kept speaking about the issues of Marathi people, the Mahayuti worked for their issues," Fadnavis said.

He added that all BMC sanitation workers will own homes in Mumbai, and Marathi language labs will be created in schools managed by the civic body.

"Without increasing the fare for second class, the local trains will have sliding doors and AC compartments – similar to metros," the chief minister further said.

"Transport is an important issue – we'll add water transport, and a 50 per cent concession to women will also be helpful," he added.

Fadnavis said that women will get interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh with a view to promoting businesses among them.

"We are working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, where recognising Bangladeshis (illegally entering Mumbai) will become easier. We promise to find such Bangladeshis and deport them," the chief minister added.

Fadnavis said that the authorities have been working against those involved in the birth certificate scam.

Highlighting that housing is an important issue for the people of Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will be used to give homes to as many people as possible.