"BJP In Delhi Pulling Strings Of BMC": Team Uddhav On Mumbai Mayor Tussle

In a blistering attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) heavyweight Sanjay Raut has claimed that the fate of Mumbai's next Mayor will now be decided in the "gullies of Delhi" rather than the heart of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut took aim at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his faction, accusing them of surrendering Mumbai's pride to the BJP high command. The veteran leader's remarks come amidst reports that the seat-sharing and post-allocation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are being finalised in meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders in Delhi.

"A Historic Humiliation"

"This is the first time in history that Mumbai's Mayor will be decided in Delhi by Amit Shah," Raut declared. "For decades, the voice of Mumbai was heard from Mumbai itself. Now, the BJP high command is sitting in the capital, pulling the strings of our city's highest office."

Raut didn't hold back in his criticism of the Shinde camp, referring to them as "40 chors" (thieves) who have abandoned the self-respect that once defined the Shiv Sena. He alleged that the deputy chief minister and his loyalists are frequenting Delhi not for the state's welfare, but to "beg" for power.

The 'Matoshree' Legacy

Invoking the memory of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Raut suggested that the current state of affairs would have been intolerable to the patriarch. "In my entire political career in Mumbai, we never once went to Delhi for such things. If Balasaheb Thackeray were alive today, he would have given them one tight slap and made them sit right here in Mumbai," Raut remarked.

Identity Crisis

The UBT leader further questioned the authenticity of the Shinde-led Sena, asking if they can truly call themselves 'Shiv Sainiks' while bowing before central leadership.

"These people are simply hungry for power. They have no self-respect left," Raut added. "They are going to Delhi to bow down before BJP leaders and plead for posts. Are these even the real Sena? A real Shiv Sainik never bows to Delhi."

As the battle for the BMC intensifies, Raut's comments highlight the deepening rift between the two factions, centered on the emotive issue of 'Mumbai's autonomy' versus 'Delhi's influence.'