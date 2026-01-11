"Make A Deal, Before It Is Too Late," Trump Tells Cuba Days After Venezuela Operation

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested Cuba should strike a deal with the United States, warning that the island nation would no longer receive oil or money.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela," Trump said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday condemned the United States for attacking Venezuela and capturing its president at a rally of thousands of Havana residents in front of the U.S. Embassy in the Cuban capital.

"Cuba condemns and denounces these actions as an act of state terrorism," Diaz-Canel said.

"It is a shocking violation of the norms of international law - the military aggression against a peaceful nation that poses no threat to the United States," he added.

Venezuela supplies around 30% of Cuba's already scarce oil imports in exchange for thousands of medical personnel who work in the South American country.

Analysts agree the loss of the oil would be a devastating blow to Cuba's already shaky power grid and energy supplies.

Meanwhile, thousands of Cubans are worried over the fate of relatives and friends working in Venezuela. Cuba's health ministry tweeted on Saturday they were "well protected."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)