Dramatic Moment Shows Replica Of Christopher Columbus's Ship Sinks Off Mexico Coast

The Marigalante, a replica of Christopher Columbus's vessel, sank after 30 years of tourist trips off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on Friday afternoon, the New York Post reported. Dramatic footage captured the exact moment the wooden vessel was submerged in the water and became inoperable near the Buenaventura Hotel in Jalisco, Mexico.

Watch the video here:

"Today the Marigalante left us, a little piece of the soul of Vallarta," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by a user named Yussara Canales. "We grew up watching him surf the sea, bringing joy and pride to our harbor. His image will forever remain in our memories and in the hearts of those who love this bay."

The water washed onto the top deck, and the vessel tilted to its starboard side. The ship then sank within seconds. As per the report, system failure led to the incident while attempting to return to port for repairs. The crew members were evacuated by first responders, and the media outlet mentioned that everyone onboard was safely removed.

"Due to the strong tide, it was impossible to rescue the boat, which unfortunately ended up sinking," the Puerto Vallarta civil protection and firefighters said as quoted in the report.

The Marigalante is a replica of the Santa Maria galleon, which is one of the three ships used by Christopher Columbus when he sailed across the Atlantic in 1492.

"The incident occurred as the crew was attempting to return to port to carry out technical repairs. The system malfunction worsened, and the ship began to slowly submerge into the waters that had been its home for more than three decades," the company that owned the ship said.

"Thanks to the immediate and responsible actions of the crew, all passengers were safely evacuated without risk. Today, the Marigalante rests in the waters that were always her home, and she will forever remain alive in the memory and hearts of all who watched her sail."

The Marigalante was built in 1987 and was launched five years later in 1992 to commemorate the 500th Anniversary of Columbus's Discovery of the Americas. It used to give tourists a glimpse of life at sea.

Such replicas exist in various locations globally, serving as educational and historical landmarks. Examples include ones in Corpus Christi, Texas (La Nina replica), Columbus, Ohio, and Santo Domingo's Columbus Lighthouse.