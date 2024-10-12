Columbus' Final Resting Place Revealed, Researchers To Confirm Ethnicity

A centuries-old mystery surrounding the origins of Christopher Columbus may soon be solved. Spanish scientists have confirmed through DNA analysis that Columbus's remains are indeed interred in a tomb at Seville Cathedral in Spain. This finding settles the long-standing debate about his final resting place, previously contested by other claims, the New York Post reported.

The controversy doesn't end there; questions about Columbus's nationality are also on the verge of resolution. While Columbus is traditionally believed to have been from Genoa, Italy, alternative theories suggest he may have been a Spanish Jew, Greek, Basque, or Portuguese.

Led by forensic expert Miguel Lorente, researchers have analyzed tiny samples of the remains from Seville, comparing them with those of Columbus's known relatives. The conclusions of their study will be revealed in a documentary titled "Columbus DNA: The True Origin," airing on Spain's national broadcaster TVE.

Although Lorente didn't disclose the final results during a recent briefing, he stated that modern technology has definitively confirmed that the remains in Seville belong to Columbus. He acknowledged the challenges in researching Columbus's nationality due to the extensive data involved but noted that the findings are "almost absolutely reliable."

Columbus's remains have a complex history of relocation. He died in Valladolid, Spain, in 1506, but wished to be buried on Hispaniola, now the Dominican Republic and Haiti. His remains were moved to Cuba in 1795 and later thought to have been transferred to Seville in 1898. However, some evidence suggests that parts of his remains could still be in the Caribbean, as bone fragments believed to belong to Columbus were found in a lead casket in Santo Domingo in 1877.

This ongoing debate takes place amid growing criticism of Columbus's legacy. Nick Tilsen, president of the indigenous-led advocacy group NDN Collective, argues that celebrating Columbus Day is "absolutely disrespectful," pointing out the devastation Columbus's expeditions caused to indigenous populations through colonization and disease.