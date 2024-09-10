Not Vasco or Columbus - Indians Discovered India, America: Madhya Pradesh Minister

Inder Singh Parmar has courted controversy earlier also with his claims on history. (FILE)

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, on Tuesday, said that India was discovered by a merchant named Chandan, negating the role of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama.

He also claimed that the Americas were not discovered by Christopher Columbus but by an Indian philosopher (however, he didn't mention the name of that philosopher) and alleged that students were taught the wrong history.

The BJP Minister made these claims while addressing the convocation at Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal, one of the largest education institutions in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, the chief guest of the programme, was also present there.

“Vasco da Gama himself mentioned that a merchant named Chandan was sailing ahead of him. He also mentioned that Chandan had discovered India and not him, but the wrong history was taught to us. Similarly, America wasn't discovered by Christopher Columbus but, actually this is the wrong history,” the minister made these claims addressing a packed gathering of students and academicians, including professors.

However, it wasn't the first time Mr Parmar, who is a senior BJP leader, has courted controversy with his claims on history. Parmar (60) – a law graduate (as his profile suggested) had earlier said: “Indian traders were conducting business in America in the early 11th century. They even built a Sun Temple in America. Based on this, we could claim that Indian traders discovered America; it existed before Columbus, and our people were trading there.”

Meanwhile, he advised students present at the convocation to adopt Indian culture in their lives. He said the New Education Policy introduced by the Centre has emphasised ‘Bhartiya Gyan Parampara'-- Indian knowledge tradition that has been passed down through generations.

The three-day convocation at Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya concluded with Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiling the process of the e-certificate system for the students.

