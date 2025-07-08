Zohran Mamdani's 2020 Post Showing Middle Finger To Columbus Statue Sparks Outrage

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's mayoral candidate has been caught up in a storm's eye after an old social media post of him showing the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus in Astoria resurfaced online. In a tweet from June 2020, he wrote, "Take it down", calling for the removal of the statue. He was running for state office at the time.

However, the post was not taken well by Italian Americans in New York, including the Columbus Heritage Coalition, according to the New York Post. Angelo Vivolo, the group's president, vowed not to support Mamdani in November. "We will defend Columbus Day and Columbus statues," he said.

Take it down. pic.twitter.com/7Bmis8hnnh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 18, 2020

He was offended and said that Mamdani was being disrespectful to the Italian American community. Vivolo said, "If you offend one community, you offend all communities" and added, "I don't think he will be mayor for all the people of New York City."

The Italian community makes up about 8 per cent of the city's population, Joseph Scelsa, the founder and president of the Italian American Museum said. He said, "Who's to say who is a hero and who is not a hero? Columbus is our hero."

Left-wing politicians tend to target Columbus statues and Columbus Day because of how the explorer treated Native Americans when he sailed to North America. His supporters argue that he is important to the Italian Americans as his voyage was a critical moment in history.

Last month, Mamdani won a stunning upset in the New York City's Democratic party mayoral primary, when he defeated New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani could face Cuomo again in November as the latter is considering contesting as an Independent. Other contenders are the current Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for New York City mayor.

