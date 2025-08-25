Watch Dramatic Landing Of Hot Air Balloon On Narrow Street In UK

A hot air balloon escaped crashing and made a dramatic landing on a narrow residential street on Saturday (August 23) in Bedford, the United Kingdom. Videos were made by the locals, who were shocked to see the hot air balloon trying to land between parked cars, poles and wires. The now viral clips showed the balloon descending on Bower Street.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Price Hike: Here's How To Save Money On Every Travel

Watch the video here:

That's not something you see every day!



Hot air balloon makes an emergency landing onto Bower Street in Bedford, UK around 9.30am yesterday morning 🎈pic.twitter.com/1soYWVrCaJ — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 24, 2025

According to a report by The Guardian, a resident named Sam Coldham said he saw the balloon descending at about 9.30 am (local time) when he was out walking the dog with his partner, Sian Marie King.

As per Coldham, the hot air balloon was "hovering" in the air. He said he decided to grab the guide rope and help land it safely after it appeared that the balloon might crash.

Sian, who captured the video, said, as quoted by Metro UK, "I think the conditions were really still with not a lot of wind, so it lost momentum, I think. The guys said my partner, Sam, saved their bacon. It was very, very close to a real disaster."

Another resident, Emma Firman, who also filmed the landing, said that it "was the most incredible scene". She thought that the balloon was "going to hit the rooftops, then the cars and wires".

Also Read | Passenger Lauds Air India Crew For Handling "Extremely Distressing" Medical Emergency Mid-Air

"It was extraordinary. It came down quickly and uncontrollably, very nearly missing the terraced houses and pylons," Georgia Balac told the Bedford Independent. "It made a near-perfect landing between parked cars on either side."

As per a report by BBC, the British Balloon and Airship Club confirmed that it "landed without incident" and everyone was fine.