Watch: Russian Daredevils Play Football 5,900 Feet Above Ground

In a daring display of adventure and athleticism, Russian extreme sports enthusiasts played a football match 5,900 feet (1,800 meters) above the ground, on a surface hanged with hot air balloons. The adrenaline-pumping stunt, led by Russian extreme athlete Sergey Boytsov, was captured in breathtaking footage that shows players passing the ball mid-air, high above the clouds, while a plane circles overhead to film the moment.

The team set a new world record for the world's first hot air balloon football match at such an altitude. Sharing the feat on Instagram, Boytsov expressed pride in the group's achievement, calling it a celebration of sport and fearlessness.

The game was not only a test of balance and coordination but also a thrilling visual spectacle. The players had to carefully pass the ball between balloons while suspended thousands of feet above ground, wearing harnesses and safety gear.

This extraordinary match reflects a rising trend of blending extreme sports with creative challenges, pushing the boundaries of human imagination and endurance. The video of the high-altitude football game has gone viral, amassing over 50 million views so far.

Social media users flooded the post with amusing and awe-filled comments.

One viewer wrote, "So powerful, it's breathtaking! Sergey, you create truly beautiful moments! Bursting with pride, these are our fearless, strong-spirited Russian guys."

Another joked, "If the ball drops in there, forget it, I'm not rescuing it. RIP ball." A third commented, "How weird must that feel!"