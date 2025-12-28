Why Delhi's First Hot Air Balloon Rides Are Seeing Low Turn

The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) tethered hot air balloon rides, launched on November 29 at Baansera Park along the Yamuna floodplains as an "eco-adventure" attraction, are drawing limited crowds despite the promise of unique aerial views of the national capital.

Operators report modest turnout, with rides mostly attracting visitors already at the park rather than dedicated bookings.

Photo Credit: ANI

Sources indicate an average of only about 20 tickets have been sold per operational weekend, forcing organisers to slash prices from the initial Rs 3,000 per person to Rs 2,300 in a bid to attract more crowds.

Plans are also underway to launch an online booking system for easier access and wider promotion.

Why The Lower Turnout

The subdued response to Delhi's hot air balloon rides comes against the backdrop of Delhi's persistent winter smog, which has led to a "very poor" air quality index for much of the season.

The launch itself drew sharp online criticism, with many questioning the appeal - and irony - of ascending into haze-obscured skies during peak pollution months.

Photo Credit: ANI

Environmentalist Diwan Singh described the initiative as a debate between genuine sustainable tourism and "mere greenwashing".

While the DDA promotes the rides as a way to revive and highlight the rejuvenated riverfront, Singh argues it serves as a distraction from the city's acute air and water pollution challenges. He further warned that heightened tourist footfall could endanger the sensitive floodplain ecology, particularly labelling the project "greenwashing" given its timing in the smog-heavy season.

The DDA has so far not issued an official statement on the low uptake or the criticisms.

Expansion to additional sites - Asita Park, Yamuna Sports Complex, and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex - remains paused until demand strengthens at the current location.

Run by a private operator in collaboration with the DDA, the tethered flights reach 100-150 feet for 7-12 minutes, accommodating up to four passengers per basket.

With the prime ballooning window in northern India extending through February, organisers hope clearer skies and improved visibility could yet revive interest.