Delhi's First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Start From Nov 29: Locations, Price And Other Details

Delhi is all set to take to the skies-this time, for leisure. Starting Saturday, November 29, 2025, the national capital will officially launch its first-ever hot-air balloon rides, offering residents and visitors a unique aerial view of the city's expanding skyline and scenic riverfront.

The initiative, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), follows a series of successful trial flights earlier this week at Baansera Park along the Yamuna floodplains. NDTV was among the first to experience the trial ride of the new venture.

The DDA will roll out the balloon rides across four major locations in phases:

Baansera Park Asita (first location to open for public use from Saturday) Yamuna Sports Complex Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex

The balloon ascends to a height of 120 feet, allowing riders to enjoy sweeping views of the Yamuna riverfront, nearby parks, and key city landmarks.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena's Take

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who reviewed the trial flight, called it a "first-ever kind of experience for Delhiites."

In a post shared on social media, he said the rides-operated by qualified and professional experts-adhere to the highest safety standards.

Happy to share that the trials for Delhi's first ever Hot Air Balloon rides, today at DDA's Baansera Park on the Yamuna were successful. To be run by a qualified & professional operator, the balloon rides meet the highest standards of safety parameters.



He added, "This new recreational and adventure activity started by the Delhi Development Authority is another step towards making Delhi a vibrant city with world-class recreational amenities."

Ticket Price and Availability

The service will open to the public from November 29, starting at Asita. The expected cost of the ride is around Rs 3,000 + GST per person.

Over the next few days, the service will gradually expand to Baansera, the Yamuna Sports Complex, and the CWG Village Sports Complex.

What to Expect

Each ride offers passengers a 360-degree panoramic view of the city from above, making it an attractive option for families, tourists, and adventure enthusiasts. With controlled lift-off heights and strict safety checks, the DDA aims to make ballooning a regular recreational feature along the Yamuna banks. With this launch, Delhi joins the list of global cities offering curated urban ballooning experiences-right in the heart of the capital.