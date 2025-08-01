Hot Air Balloon Rides Coming Soon To Delhi: Locations, Timeline, Other Info

Delhiites may soon get a bird's-eye view of the capital, with hot air balloon rides set to launch in the coming months at multiple sites across the city. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised locations and assigned operations to a private agency for a period of three years, extendable up to nine years.

The balloon rides will take off from four locations: Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, and two riverfront spots along the Yamuna Bank, Asita and Baansera.

Flights Expected to Start Within Two Months

The agency awarded the contract is expected to begin operations within two months. As per the plan, each balloon site will operate for up to four hours a day, though the flying window may be extended based on demand and DDA permissions.

Each of the four sites will allocate 3,600 square metres of land (60x60 metres) for the setup and launch of the balloons.

Revenue Sharing Model And Ticketing

The balloon rides will run on a revenue-sharing model between the DDA and the selected operator. While pricing is yet to be announced, it will be subject to DDA's final approval. Authorities said that to maintain transparency, all revenue from ticket sales will first be routed to the DDA's account.

DDA's Focus On Yamuna Riverfront

The initiative is part of a larger push by the DDA to make Delhi's natural and restored spaces more accessible for recreation and tourism.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has been overseeing the broader Yamuna riverfront revival, said that the project is aimed at reconnecting citizens with the city's natural spaces.

The sites chosen are closely tied to the DDA's urban renewal efforts. Asita, once an encroached riverbank, has been reclaimed and turned into a landscaped green zone. Similarly, Baansera, located near Sarai Kale Khan, was previously a construction and demolition waste site. It has since been developed into Delhi's first bamboo-themed park, featuring over 30,000 bamboo plants, water bodies, and a musical fountain.

Notable Take-Off Points

Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar- DDA's largest sports complex.

Commonwealth Games Sports Complex- Built for the 2010 Games, now serving as a key public sports facility.

Asita and Baansera- Part of the Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation plan, offering a rare stretch of accessible green space in the capital.

Hot air balloon rides are a first-of-its-kind offering for Delhi, and officials hope the project will combine leisure with awareness about river conservation and urban ecology.

"This is not just an adventure activity, it's also a new way to connect people with the spaces we've been working hard to restore," a DDA official said

Final approvals on ticketing and operational logistics are expected soon. If things move on schedule, Delhi's first hot air balloon rides could begin by early winter, just in time for clearer skies and cool weather.