On Camera, 8 Killed In Hot Air Balloon Horror In Brazil

At least eight people were killed after a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers crashed on Saturday in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, local and state officials said.

The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in the early morning hours, crashing in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.

Moment burning hot air balloon PLUMMETS to ground



Terrifying footage of tragedy in southern Brazil



Officials say at least 8 dead and 2 SURVIVORS pic.twitter.com/Q2bC3qZNWW — RT (@RT_com) June 21, 2025

Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)