On Camera, 8 Killed In Hot Air Balloon Horror In Brazil

The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in early morning hours, crashing in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.

Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals.

Sao Paulo:

At least eight people were killed after a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers crashed on Saturday in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, local and state officials said.

The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in the early morning hours, crashing in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.

Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department.

