Brazil Police Find Evidence Bolsonaro Considered Argentina Asylum Request

According to the document, police have formally accused Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro of working to interfere in an ongoing legal process in which the former Brazilian president is on trial for plotting a coup.

Read Time: 1 min
  • Brazilian police found a letter from Bolsonaro seeking asylum from Argentine President Milei
  • The Supreme Court document did not confirm if the letter was actually sent to Milei
  • Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup in Brazil
Brasilia:

Brazilian federal police found a letter directed to Argentine President Javier Milei in which former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro requested political asylum, a Supreme Court document showed on Wednesday.

The document did not clarify whether the letter was sent to the Argentine president.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

