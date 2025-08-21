Brazil Police Find Evidence Bolsonaro Considered Argentina Asylum Request

Brazilian federal police found a letter directed to Argentine President Javier Milei in which former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro requested political asylum, a Supreme Court document showed on Wednesday.

The document did not clarify whether the letter was sent to the Argentine president.

According to the document, police have formally accused Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro of working to interfere in an ongoing legal process in which the former Brazilian president is on trial for plotting a coup.

