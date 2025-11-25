Delhi Tests Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides, Public Launch Soon At 4 Locations

In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts and tourists, Delhi has successfully conducted trial runs for a hot air balloon ride, with public flights expected to launch soon. This initiative aims to boost eco-tourism and offer a unique aerial view of Delhi's restored green zone. On Tuesday, the city conducted its first hot air balloon trial flight at Baansera Park, with Lt. Governor VK Saxena on board. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to operate tethered rides at four locations: Baansera, Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex, and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.

The service is expected to roll out between November and February, when the weather is perfect for flying. Ticket prices are likely to be around Rs 3,000 plus tax, with flights lasting 7-12 minutes for up to four people.

"Tethered flights will operate for four hours daily, and timings may be extended based on demand," DDA officials said. Once operational, the rides will offer views of the Yamuna riverfront, cityscape, and newly developed green spaces.

The hot air balloon project aligns with the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) efforts to revitalise the Yamuna floodplains. Asita, once encroached land, is now a lush green space, while Baansera, a former construction waste site, boasts over 30,000 bamboo plants, water bodies, and a musical fountain. The Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, major recreational hubs, are also being prepped for the launch.

New hot air balloon ride locations

Yamuna Sports Complex

Commonwealth Games Sports Complex

Asita Riverfront

Baansera Bamboo Park

The rides will be tethered, meaning they are anchored to the ground and do not float freely. A private operator, selected by the DDA, will run the service.