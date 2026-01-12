"File FIR Against Me Too": Delhi BJP vs AAP Over Atishi Video

The political slugfest over the controversial video of Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi escalated on Sunday, with senior BJP leaders openly daring Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to register cases against them. As BJP leaders and workers began sharing the same Assembly clip on social media, the hashtag #KejriwalMaafiMaango surged online

The flashpoint is a video from the Delhi Assembly proceedings, first shared on X by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, over which Punjab's Jalandhar Police registered an FIR, citing allegations that a "doctored" clip had been circulated. The move triggered a sharp backlash from the BJP in Delhi, which has questioned both the FIR and the police's jurisdiction, adding fuel to the already simmering Delhi-Punjab standoff.

"File FIRs Against All of Us"

At a press conference in Delhi, BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva posted the same video on his X handle and issued a direct challenge to Kejriwal.

"Thousands of BJP workers and I are posting Atishi's video on X. If Kejriwal has the courage, he should get FIRs registered against all of us," Sachdeva said.

Rejecting allegations that the clip had been manipulated, Sachdeva said the video was authentic and already under examination.

"The video posted by Kapil Mishra on X is authentic. The Speaker of the Assembly has ordered an investigation, and once the report comes, the truth will be clear," he added.

Sachdeva also alleged that the BJP workers were being targeted through "intimidation" tactics and said the party was not afraid of legal action.

FIR in Punjab, Fallout in Delhi

The FIR against Kapil Mishra was registered by the Jalandhar Police after the AAP claimed the video circulating online was doctored to falsely attribute derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus to Atishi. The Punjab Police later said a forensic examination had found that a particular word attributed to Atishi was not part of the original audio, and that captions had been added to the clip.

The BJP, however, has argued that any issue arising from proceedings inside the Delhi Assembly falls under the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the House, not an external police force.

Sachdeva pointed out that the Speaker had already taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a forensic probe after demands from AAP MLAs.

"Arvind Kejriwal knows very well that any incident inside the Assembly can be examined only by the Speaker. Despite that, even before the forensic report came, an FIR was registered in Punjab," he said.

He also alleged that Atishi did not present her version before the House.

"On the day the incident took place, Atishi left for Goa. For the next three days, the Speaker issued notices asking her to appear and clarify, but she did not," Sachdeva claimed.

BJP MPs Join In

The challenge was amplified by several BJP MPs and leaders, who shared the same video and echoed calls for an apology from the AAP leadership.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal wrote on X:

"The remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, @AtishiAAP, against our Gurus are condemnable. When the BJP raised questions, @ArvindKejriwal responded by getting an FIR registered through the Punjab Police... Today, every BJP worker is sharing the same video and asking - how many FIRs will you get registered, Kejriwal ji? You will have to apologise."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat struck a similar note, calling the alleged remarks "a direct attack on the faith of crores of devotees" and challenging the Punjab Police to act against all those sharing the clip.

"Tell us, how many workers will you register FIRs against? The voice of truth cannot be silenced through FIRs," she wrote.

With BJP leaders doubling down on their challenge and the hashtag continuing to trend, the row shows no signs of cooling, setting the stage for further escalation in the days ahead.