Delhi Metro Price Hike: Here's How To Save Money On Every Travel

Delhi Metro Price Hike: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised fares for the first time in nearly eight years, as the new rates have come into effect on Monday (August 25). But despite the price hike, travellers can save money on each ride by using smartcards.

As per the DMRC, the minimum fare is now Rs 11, while the maximum price has been fixed at Rs 64. The fares have increased by Rs 1 to Rs 4 across all metro lines. The Airport Express Line has seen a hike of up to Rs 5.

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line). The new fare slabs, effective from 25th August 2025," DMRC announced in a post on X.

What is the Delhi Metro Smart Card?

The Delhi Metro Smart Card is a prepaid card which offers convenient and efficient travel on the Delhi Metro. It can be used for multiple journeys, hence there's no need to purchase tokens each time.

Discounts on Delhi Metro Smart Card

The smart cards offer a 10% discount on every journey, with an additional 10% discount during off-peak hours (total 20% discount). Off-peak travel times are generally from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The cost of the card is Rs 150, including a Rs 50 security deposit. The initial card value is Rs 100. The card remains valid for 10 years from the date of last recharge. The minimum recharge amount is Rs 200, which can be done at the Customer Care Centre and Rs 100 at the Token Vending Machine.

Benefits of the Delhi Metro Smart Card