Weekend Binge: Bookmark These 10 Deepika Padukone Films To Celebrate Her Birthday

One of Bollywood's most popular leading ladies, Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday this week, on January 5. Since her debut in the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya, Deepika has delivered many hits. From Om Shanti Om to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and from Cocktail to Piku, she brings something new to each of her roles. In 2024, she was part of three films Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.



On her birthday weekend, let's binge-watch some of Deepika's best films:

1. Tamasha - Netflix

Tamasha features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Ved, a man who escapes into a fantasy world due to his monotonous life. Deepika Padukone plays Tara, a free-spirited woman who sees through Ved's façade. The film explores the complexities of human nature and the value of embracing one's true self.

2. Piku - Sony Liv

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku is headlined by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Deepika portrays the titular character Piku, delivering one of the best performances of her career. Her nuanced role was both heartwarming and relatable.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela - Prime Video

It was Deepika Padukone's first project with her future husband Ranveer Singh. The story of star crossed lovers also marked her first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

4. Cocktail - Jio Cinema

Deepika Padukone's performance in the 2012 film Cocktail garnered her acclaim from critics and audiences. She portrayed the role of a carefree, independent woman Veronica, who is caught between friendship and love. Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty also play key roles.

5. Chennai Express - Apple TV

Deepika Padukone showcased her flawless comic timing with Chennai Express. While her portrayal of Meenamma became a fan favourite, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was one for the books.

6. Gehraiyaan - Prime Video

Shakun Batra's film about infidelity and urban anxiety features Deepika Padukone in the role of Alisha. She portrays a woman who feels stuck in constraints imposed by her relationship and starts an affair with Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain.

7. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani - Netflix

Deepika Padukone's breakthrough performance came in Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age drama, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Deepika's character Naina would have come out as obnoxious and passive in the hands of a less talented actor. Rather, we cheered for Naina as Deepika showed a lovely blend of self-awareness and silliness in her role.

8. Bajirao Mastani - Jio Cinema

Deepika Padukone played the titular Mastani in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The actress' portrayal of Mastani was simultaneously heartbreaking and powerful. Her scenes with Priyanka Chopra and her chemistry with Ranveer Singh are unmissable

9. Chhapaak - Disney+ Hotstar

She gives an outstanding performance as acid attack survivor Malti in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Based on the true story of acid assault victim Laxmi Agarwal, the film sheds light on a crime that affects many Indian women.

10. Padmavat - Prime Video

The plot centres on Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), who is the spouse of Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor). Alauddin's (Ranveer Singh) infatuation with Padmavati's beauty causes a conflict, which complicates the narrative. It was a box office hit and one of the memorable films of Deepika's career.