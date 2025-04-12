<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Sunny Deol's Jaat has crossed the ₹15 crore mark at the box office in just two days of its release. On its first Saturday, the action-packed thriller raked in ₹7 crore through ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 11.19% Hindi occupancy on April 11. With this, Jaat has achieved a domestic total of ₹16.5 crore in just two days.

On Friday, film critic Taran Adarsh posted an elaborate note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of Jaat.

He wrote, “#Jaat picked up momentum with each passing hour – exceeding industry expectations that had pegged its Thursday opening at around ₹ 7 cr. Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings – primarily because ticket sales only opened a day earlier, on Wednesday.”

“However, strong spot bookings, particularly in mass belts, turned the tide... While urban centres reported low occupancy, #Jaat witnessed excellent footfalls across single screens in mass circuits. There's potential for single screens to perform much better, and if multiplexes beyond the metros also come on board, #Jaat could be well on its way to a strong lifetime total,” Taran Adarsh added.

Mentioning figures, the trade analyst wrote, “A decline on Friday cannot be ruled out [working day], but the #Baisakhi weekend is expected to boost footfalls significantly on Saturday and Sunday. With Monday also being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], it's important for #Jaat to post a healthy score over the extended weekend. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu ₹ 9.62 cr.”

Jaat features Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh and Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga. Audiences are also loving the performances of Saiyami Kher as SI Vijaya Lakshmi, Regina Cassandra as Bharathi, Vineet Kumar Singh as Somulu, Prashant Bajaj as Sandy and Jagapathi Babu as CBI Officer Sathya Murthy.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.