Interview: Pragathi Rishab Shetty Reveals Her Family Relocated 400 Km From Bengaluru For Kantara Chapter 1

Having crossed worldwide box office collection figures of Rs 725 crore, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on October 2, is still making waves in theatres around the globe.

While Rishab Shetty has written, directed and starred in the film, his wife Pragathi Shetty, has designed the costumes for the film.

Their journey together - in life and in this film - has been epic and in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Pragathi Shetty opens up about the challenges and sacrifices and also what keeps them motivated on this cinematic adventure.

From Techie To Costume Designer

She was not someone who came from a creative background but Pragathi's innate creativity bloomed when she became a costume designer in Kannada cinema.

How does she feel about the success of Kantara and the appreciation she has received for her work, especially on Rukmini Vasanth's character?

Explains Pragathi, "I feel it's an interesting journey for me. I never thought I'll be where I am today - from being in a 9-to-5 job in a structured environment to this. But I was always interested in costumes and visual storytelling, textures, fabrics, etc.

"When I married Rishab, I found a reason to quit my job and I started working with him. I started my journey with Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai (2018) which was our production and National Award winner also. Then I did Bell Bottom, 777 Charlie and both the Kantara films. Today, when I see my journey, I am proud and grateful for the opportunities too".

As far as Rukmini's look goes, Pragathi said the actor herself is very gorgeous.

"From the beginning, I was part of the core team and we used to discuss the movie a lot. The story setting is thousands of years ago so there is no defined timeline for this movie, so we didn't get any exact research material. We started looking at scriptures and temple inscriptions to see the patterns and made illustrations. We have worked so much on her look and today, it's looking beautiful and everybody is recreating it and celebrating her. I'm so happy. Now, I feel all the effort has been worth it," she gushes.

Challenges On Kantara Chapter 1

As far as Kantara goes, Pragathi says they faced challenges every day while working on the costumes.

"We had to shift from Bengaluru to Kundapura (around 440 km from the Karnataka capital) where the entire movie was shot. The frames look beautiful on screen in the film now but it used to be very difficult to reach these locations every day. We had to trek to some locations also."

According to Pragathi, the team set up a production base in Kundapura and sourced material from all over India to Kundapura which was a task in itself.

"Then we had to get good workers and they were not ready to relocate - that was another task. The entire team - including Rishab and me - have never seen a movie of this scale in our lives. It was a learning experience and I learnt people management as well as I had a large team. In addition, I had to handle my kids and family; Rishab's other work - this was a big task for me," smiles Pragathi.

Rishab Shetty, Marriage And Kantara

Rishab Shetty had told the media that he fell in love with Pragathi the first time he ever laid eyes on her at a movie event in 2016 and they tied the knot in 2017. They are parents to son Ranvit (six) and Raadya (three). How did their relationship evolve?

Pragathi laughs and says, "It's quite difficult to explain. When I saw him, I saw the innocence and honesty in his eyes. And even today I tell him, I don't ever want him to change. How much ever he grows, I can still see that innocence in him and it's this innocence and honesty is what is taking him to where he is in life. I feel it was an instant connection since we're from the same region and community. Everything happened quickly and we got married in 10 months."

How easy or tough is it for a husband and wife to work together in cinema? And did they have disagreements?

"Definitely, there are (disagreements) but we clearly understand each other's creative madness. He'll tell me the previous night that the next day they need 500 costumes and I'll be like 'How do you expect this?' But I'll never say no. A movie like Kantara - a divine movie - you don't feel like saying no to anyone.

"We argue sometimes but we both come to an agreement because we both know that Kantara is bigger than either of us and our ego. Rishab is a perfectionist and I work like that also," she emphasises.

Though they are married, they understand each other and she knows how Rishab's mind works and what he wants. But does she ever say no to Rishab? Pragathi laughs and admits, "In life, I do but in work, he is the director and I never say no. And he knows that I will never say no".

Working on Kantara Chapter 1 for three years and moving to Kundapura, meant that Rishab and Pragathi had to make compromises and sacrifices at a personal level to ensure that their vision came true.

"Being away from city life, compromising your personal time and mental peace, relocating to another location, were all sacrifices. But projects like Kantara will drive you; it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I always feel grateful.

"In the beginning, I felt how I would do this but it's like a university, I've learnt many things as a person - mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. I've grown with this movie over the last five years. Kantara has made us stronger and made us learn so much. As a couple, as teammates, Rishab and I have learnt a lot and understood each other more," smiles Pragathi.

What's Next For Pragathi Shetty?

"I'm interested in stories like Kantara, which are divine, raw and rooted, and I'd love to work on such films. But whatever is meant to happen will happen. Rishab and I never planned our life from the beginning and we sat and wondered about ourselves. We feel blessed and grateful and when I turn back and look at my journey, I feel proud and grateful where I am today.

"I feel there will be some plan but now I want to breathe and finish all the pending work. I have been in the Kantara zone for the last three years so now I need to spend quality time with the kids, take care of Rishab and so on. I am also looking forward to some good work too," signs off Pragathi Shetty.

Also Read | "He's Possessed": Gulshan Devaiah On How Rishab Shetty Created Kantara Chapter 1