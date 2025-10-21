Hema Malini Recalls Asrani's Iconic Role As Jailor In <i>Sholay</i>: "It Was Simply Mind Blowing"

Veteran actor Hema Malini has expressed her grief over the death of her Sholay co-star and legendary comedian Asrani. He died on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

What's Happening

Hema Malini took to her X account on Tuesday evening to share a heartfelt tribute, along with a throwback photo featuring the late actor.

She described Asrani as a "gem of an actor" who brought joy to countless audiences through his memorable comic performances.

Sharing her sentiments online, she wrote, "We have lost one more gem of an actor. Asrani ji who has regaled audiences with his superb comedy, is no more. He has done many memorable roles in movies with me but his role as jailor in Sholay was simply mind blowing! The film industry, already in shock with the passing of Pankaj Dheer, now has to contend with one more severe loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family who have to bear this heavy loss."

Asrani died on Monday at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.

We have lost one more gem of an actor. Asrani ji who has regaled audiences with his superb comedy, is no more. He has done many memorable roles in movies with me but but his role as jailor in Sholay was simply mind blowing!

The film industry, already in shock with the passing of… pic.twitter.com/zSNpz21tm0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 21, 2025

Background

Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur to a middle-class Sindhi family, Govardhan Asrani had little interest in his father's carpet business. He completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School and graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. To support his education, he worked as a voice artist for All India Radio in Jaipur.

His journey into acting began in 1960 under the mentorship of Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar. Later, in 1964, he joined the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to refine his craft. Asrani made his Bollywood debut with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, in which he played the friend of actor Biswajeet.

Over the decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema's most beloved character actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Among his many iconic roles, his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Remembers Actor-Comedian Asrani: "He Added Joy To Countless Lives"