PM Modi Remembers Actor-Comedian Asrani: "He Added Joy To Countless Lives"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to veteran actor Asrani, calling him "a gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist". Asrani died at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness on Monday.

Asrani, whose full name was Govardhan Asrani, had been hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments. In his career spanning over 60 years, Asrani appeared in more than 300 films including Anamika, Mere Apne, Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Dhamaal.

In an X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations.

"He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".

Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, playing the friend of actor Biswajeet. During this time, he also starred in several Gujarati films as a lead actor.

Asrani, equally at home in both dramatic and comedic roles, is perhaps best known for playing the character of the eccentric jailer in Sholay whose catchphrase "Hum Angrezon ke zamane ke jailer hain ha ha" continues to be popular among cinephiles.

A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), one of Asrani's last film appearances is Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

