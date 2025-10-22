Watch: Video Of Actor-Comedian Asrani Shot 10 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

Film veteran Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died on October 20, after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 84. A video has now surfaced online showing the late actor enjoying and dancing at an event, with the caption mentioning that it was just "10 days ago" before he passed away.

What's Happening

In the video that is making the rounds, Asrani is seen having a wonderful time at an event while singer Pinky Maidasani performs a Sindhi song.

The singer shared the video on her Instagram, captioning it: "Last event just 10 days back, he was on stage and dancing to Sindhi tunes at the event. Wow, what a life he lived to the fullest-a true gem of an artist, our own legend, Asrani Saheb."

Background

Born on January 1, 1940 in Jaipur to a middle-class Sindhi family, Govardhan Asrani had little interest in his father's carpet business. He completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School and graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. To support his education, he worked as a voice artist for All India Radio in Jaipur.

His journey into acting began in 1960 under the mentorship of Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar. Later, in 1964, he joined the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to refine his craft. Asrani made his Bollywood debut with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, in which he played the friend of actor Biswajeet.

Over the decades, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema's most beloved character actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Among his many iconic roles, his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema.

Asrani's Last Wish

According to reports, Asrani had wished for his last rites to be kept private.

Reflecting on this, Annu Kapoor said, "Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya ki jab mera is duniya namak hotel se check out karne ka samaye aaye aur vo tithi aur vo samaye kisi rashtriye parv se juda ho ya kisi tyohar se juda ho... to mera bhi sanskar gupt roop se kiya jaaye, mai kisi ko bother nahi karna chahta hu. (His wish inspired me too - that when the time comes for me to check out from this hotel called the world, and if that date and time happens to coincide with a national event or a festival, then may my final rites also be performed quietly, without drawing attention. I don't want to bother anyone.)"

Actor-comedian Asrani's final rites were conducted at the Santacruz Crematorium, where his family gathered to bid their last farewell.

Since the news broke, fans have been mourning the veteran actor's passing. Many took to social media to offer tributes, recalling some of Asrani's finest performances.

In A Nutshell

A video of Asrani enjoying himself at an event just 10 days before his death has surfaced online. Singer Pinky Maidasani shared the clip on her Instagram, where it quickly began circulating.

