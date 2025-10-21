Annu Kapoor Recalls His Final Moments With Asrani On Sets Of <i>Non Stop Dhamaal</i>: "<i>Malum Nahi Tha Ki Ye Aakhri Mulakat Hogi</i>"."

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to iconic comedian and actor Asrani, recalling his last meeting with him on the sets of Non Stop Dhamaal.

Asrani died on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84.

Annu Kapoor Remembers Asrani

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said, "May his soul rest in peace and may god grant strength to his family to bear this loss...There is no doubt that he was an amazing actor...I saw him last time on 20th March 2023 on the set of the movie Non Stop Dhamaal...lekin yeh malum nahi tha ki ye unke saath aakhri mulakat hogi..akhiri darshan honge ab diary mein likhna hoga. (I didn't know that it would be my final meeting with him, my last glimpse of him... I will now have to record it in my diary.)"

Non Stop Dhamaal is a 2023 comedy film produced by Triyom Films and directed by Irshad Khan.

Kapoor also recalled working with Asrani in the 1997 film Udaan, directed by Asrani himself, saying, "Ek film unhone direct ki thi jisme maine chota sa role kiya tha. (He directed a film in which I played a small role.)"

Asrani's Last Wish

According to reports, Asrani had wished for his last rites to be kept private. Reflecting on this, Kapoor said, "Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya ki jab mera is duniya namak hotel se check out karne ka samaye aaye aur vo tithi aur vo samaye kisi rashtriye parv se juda ho ya kisi tyohar se juda ho..to mera bhi sanskar gupt roop se kiya jaaye mai kisi ko bother nahi karna chahta hu. (His wish inspired me too -- that when the time comes for me to check out from this hotel called the world, and if that date and time happens to coincide with a national event or a festival, then may my final rites also be performed quietly, without drawing attention. I don't want to bother anyone.)"

Actor-comedian Asrani's final rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium, where his family gathered to bid their last farewell.

Since the news broke, fans have been mourning the veteran actor's passing. Many took to social media to offer tributes, remembering some of Asrani's finest performances.

