<i>Haiwaan</i> Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartwarming Post With Asrani: "I Miss You"

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani died on Monday, October 20, 2025, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 84. He had also been hospitalised for the last five days due to age-related health issues. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who had worked with Asrani in numerous films, including his ongoing project Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, shared a touching picture with the late actor.

Priyadarshan On Asrani's Declining Health

Back in July, Priyadarshan officially announced Haiwaan, his upcoming film that reunites actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film also featured Asrani Ji.

Recalling his last few days with the veteran actor on set and about his health, Priyadarshan told India Today, "He was in my last two films, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan. He is playing a very big role in both films. I wrapped up Bhoot Bangla earlier, and he was not working for a long time before that film. So he told me, 'Nobody calls me. Thank you for calling me.' These are also his last films, and we shot both over just six months. So we actually spent a lot of time together."

Furthermore, he continued that just a few days before Asrani was admitted to hospital, he was on the set of Haiwaan. The late actor even complained about pain due to an injury and how doctors had advised him to rest.

Priyadarshan added, "So I thought I'd not shoot, but he told me, 'Don't avoid me, I will come. Just give me one day.' And rightly so, he was on set the next day. He couldn't walk, so we had a chair for him in between shots. But the moment you said action, he was a different man, performing so well, with no signs of pain or discomfort."

Priyadarshan On Completing Haiwaan In Time

Priyadarshan expressed gratitude that he fortunately finished filming Haiwaan on time and added how much he misses Asrani.

"I had only one small shot of him (Asrani) sitting in a police station. That was all that was left, and he told me that he would be fine when he came back. And today, he is no longer with us. Akshay Kumar was the one to inform me about his demise. He was also very upset, as he told me, 'Priyan, I have done two films with him and been with him for 35 to 45 days every day. Now I am feeling very heartbroken﻿, I can't sleep because I am feeling very bad.' Honestly, you should see the scenes with Akshay and him in Bhoot Bangla. They both have done a fantastic job," concluded Priyadarshan.

In A Nutshell

