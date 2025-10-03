BJP leader and popular actress Smriti Irani participated in a Vijaya Dashami ritual on Thursday. In a viral video, Smriti Irani was seen performing the traditional dhunuchi naach at a pandal on Delhi's Pandara Road.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Smriti Irani wears a red and white saree in the traditional Bengali style.

She is seen dancing with a dhunuchi in her hands, along with several other women at the pandal.

Smriti Irani had shared snippets from her Durga Puja celebrations.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Smriti Irani wrote, "Ever at your feet, forever in my heart, stirring my soul for eternity."

Wishing her fans and followers subho bijoya, she wrote, "Maa don't leave..."

Smriti Irani On Popularity Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani reprised her role in the reboot of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. During her appearance on NDTV Yuva, Smriti said, "When we began 25 years ago, there was no digital medium of communication or creative thought that came under the guise of a saas-bahu show. I was most intrigued to see if it would perform on OTT. I am grateful for the compliments for its television performance. We have a monthly viewership of nearly 5 crore, a daily viewership of about 1.5 crore, and a weekly viewership of around 2 to 2.5 crore."

"On OTT, the average time spent on similar shows is around 20 to 28 minutes individually, while on our show the time spent is 104 minutes a week. The fact that a concept steeped in old-school drama has found resonance on a platform mostly associated with youth is quite intriguing," she added.

Background

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally aired from 2000 to 2008 on StarPlus.

The reboot, titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, premiered on 29 July 2025 on StarPlus and is also available on JioHotstar.

The new version stars Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, alongside new-generation characters played by Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, and Aman Gandhi.