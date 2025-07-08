Smriti Irani Got Rs 1,800 As Salary For <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i>. What Her Reboot Paycheque Is

The Internet can't wait for Smriti Irani's iconic comeback as Tulsi Virani in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. The new edition of the show is set to return on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.

What's interesting to note is the massive jump in the actress's pay for the reboot. According to reports, she is being paid Rs 14 lakh per episode of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. Back in 2000, when the show began, Smriti Irani used to receive a fee of Rs 1,800 per episode.

What's Happening

The makers of the popular daily soap, which still has a loyal fanbase across generations, shared the first look of the upcoming show yesterday.

Reports of Smriti Irani earning Rs 14 lakh per episode are yet to be officially confirmed.

First Look Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot

The makers shared the first glimpse of the upcoming reboot series yesterday. The first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani brought back several memories for fans.

The post read, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar."

"Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka (I will come back. It's a years-long bond after all. It's time to meet you all once again)," says Smriti Irani, as Tulsi Virani, in the promo.

In A Nutshell

