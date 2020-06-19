TV Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Reacts To Death Hoax. 'I Am Alive And Kicking,' She Writes

Jaya Bhattacharya shared this image. (courtesy: jaya.bhattacharya )

TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who features in the daily soap Thakpi Pyaar Ki, on learning about her death hoax, shared an Instagram post on Thursday. The actress shared a screenshot of a post that read, "Another loss for coronavirus. RIP Jaya Bhattacharya Ma'am." In her post, Ms Bhattacharya not only denied the fake reports, she also asked people to cross check before disseminating incorrect information. The caption on her post read, "Hahahaha. I am alive and kicking. Please guys before putting up a post can you cross check. D**n."

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old actress mourned the death of a crew member Irfan, from her show Thapki Pyar Ki. In a long Instagram post, she revealed that Irfan was already battling a long illness and that his health condition deteriorated after he tested positive for the coronavirus. She wrote in her post: "The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more. D**n it. This is the second, lovely, hardworking, talented, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...That's what I believe. I feel like s**t right now."

Jaya Bhattacharya has been a part of the Indian television industry for a long time. She has featured in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Badho Bahu, among others.