Smriti Irani and Jaya Bhattacharya's <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reunion Takes Fans On A Nostalgia Trip

Do you call yourself a TV aficionado if you have not watched Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? The show, which aired from 2000 to 2008, was a staple in many Indian households. Now, on the occasion of Dussehra, the daily soap's lead actress Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani, reunited with her co-star Jaya Bhattacharya, who portrayed Payal Mehra in the series. The former actress, now an esteemed politician, shared a selfie on Instagram. In the frame, the duo can be seen flashing smiles for the camera. “On Dussehra the Good, the Bad .. and the epic drama,” wrote Smriti Irani in her caption.

Reacting to the post, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's producer Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “So cute.” Mandira Bedi, who played the role of Dr Mandira Gujral in the show, asked, “Where am I ???” Ashlesha Sawant, who portrayed Teesha Mehta Virani, commented, “That's (heart emojis)” Director-producer Swapna Waghmare Joshi said, “Such a sweet pic. A big hug to both of you.”

Check out the post below:

Last year, on the 23rd anniversary of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ektaa Kapoor shared a clip from the serial's promo on Instagram. In her caption, the producer wrote, “Year 1994. I am sitting in my friend Shabina's house and pandit Janardan sees me (Now, more popular with Indian matchmaking) and tells me I will have my own company I tell him I am planning to start in August and he says all will b good but wait for your 25th year…That's when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayana and Mahabharat on Doordarshan (his exact words)...I say, I don't think I can make mythology so good but let's see I say.”

Ekta Kapoor added, “Year 2000, six years have passed since Hum Paanch and I am asking Sameer sir [Sameer Nair] to give me a drama. My South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says, yes.”

Ronit Roy and Mouni Roy also played important roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.