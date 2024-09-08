<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Actor Vikas Sethi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 48

Actor Vikas Sethi died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. He was 48. According to his wife Jhanvi Sethi, they were in Nashik to attend a family function. "After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home..." as stated by PTI. "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest." she told PTI.

His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, said Jhanvi. The last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Vikas' last post on Instagram was on Mother's Day. Sharing a cute picture on Instagram, Vikas wrote, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.. MOM LOVE YOU. @surakshasethiofficial." Take a look:

Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife and their twin sons. Vikas Sethi is best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka. In Kahiin To Hoga he played Swayam Shergill and in Kasautii Zindagi Kay he played the role of Prem Basu. Apart from daily soaps, Vikas Sethi is also memorable for his brief presence in the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in which he played Robbie, a friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan).