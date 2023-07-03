23 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor Reveals How She Cast Smriti Irani

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor's hit television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 23 today. The producer has shared a clip from the promo of the serial on Instagram. Ekta has also written a long note to mark the special day and her journey in the industry. Sharing some trivia, Ekta wrote, “Year 1994. I am sitting in my friend Shabina's house and pandit Janardan sees me (Now, more popular with Indian matchmaking) and tells me I will have my own company I tell him I am planning to start in August and he says all will b good but wait for your 25th year…That's when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayana and Mahabharat on Doordarshan (his exact words)...I say, I don't think I can make mythology so good but let's see I say.”

Ekta Kapoor continued, “Year 2000, six years have passed since Hum Paanch and I am asking Sameer sir [Sameer Nair] to give me a drama. My South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says, yes.”

On Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi in the serial, Ekta Kapoor said, "Same year, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday, Smriti Irani.”

Highlighting the importance of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Guru Purnima, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Year 2023, July, it's Guru Purnima and I look at my son and think ‘Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge…Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge…Rishton Ka Rang Badla…Naaton Ka Dhang Badla…Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi”

Talking about her first Pan-India film, Vrushabha, with South star Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor said, “Never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan-India film. It's time to say thank you everyone and happy Guru Purnima. Learnt from life and my viewers. Happy 23 to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” Replying to the post, Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote, “Gratitude for all the good times, for all the love, for the opportunity to shine. Grateful to an audience that became family.” Actress Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, added, “Love and gratitude om namah shivaay.”

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha - a pan-India bilingual Telugu Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal.

Vrushabha will be directed by Nanda Kishore. The film will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.