Parvathy Thiruvothu On Ektaa Kapoor And Vir Das' International Emmy Honours: "Thank You For Doing This For Us"

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: par_vathy)

Malayalam Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu congratulated Ektaa Kapoor and Vir Das for being recognized by the International Emmys 2023. For Ektaa Kapoor she said, "Seeing you on the world stage, taking it on and being honoured for the work and commitment you show, inspires us. There is no bound to the inspiration. So, thank you so much and I hope you are having a gala time." For Vir Das she said, "this is the beginning of a change. Thank you for doing this for us." Producer Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award at a ceremony in New York. The Indian presence at this year's International Emmy Awards included Vir Das, winner of Best Comedy Series, and Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh who were nominated for Best Actress (Delhi Crime) and Best Actor (Rocket Boys) respectively.

Ektaa Kapoor, in an Instagram post captioned "India, I'm bringing home your Emmy," shared a glimpse of the trophy she received at the award show. In no time, members of the Hindi TV industry, united in the comments section of Ektaa Kapoor's post to wish her. Karishma Tanna, who famously starred in Ektaa Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wrote, "Congratulations." Anita Hassanandani, Aahana Kumra, Arslan Goni, Ashish Chowdhry and other actors also congratulated the producer.

See Ektaa Kapoor's post here:

Vir Das gave India much to cheer about at the 51st International Emmy Awards by winning an award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category. The comedian-actor shared his first-ever International Emmy win with Derry Girls - Season 3. Now, Vir Das has dropped a video of his acceptance speech on Instagram. The clip of the speech – which is a love note of sorts to India from Vir Das – was shared with the caption: “Thank you for your laughter.” In his speech, Vir Das said, “More than anything else I am here for India. I would like to thank you for your laughter. It is a symphony of love, it is an orchestra of freedom, it is a universal lyric that reminds us we are not alone and it is the soundtrack to this idiot's life. May it play louder until the entire world dances with us. Thank you. Namaste. Jain Hind. Assalamualaikum. Sat Sri Akaal. Love and peace. Thank you.”

Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the Netflix web series Delhi Crime Season 2. She was competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Mexican actress Karla Souza won the award for her role in Dive.