Delhi Blast "Heinous Terror Incident": Centre After Key Security Meet

The blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine and injuries to a dozen others, is a "heinous terror incident", a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security observed today.

The key security meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

The Union Cabinet, which met at the Prime Minister's residence, observed a two-minute silence in honour of the victims before adopting a formal resolution condemning the attack. In a strongly worded statement, the government called the explosion "a dastardly and cowardly act perpetrated by anti-national forces" and reiterated India's "unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The government expressed "profound grief over the loss of innocent lives" and extended condolences to the bereaved families. It also commended the "prompt efforts of medical personnel and emergency responders" who had rushed to the scene, noting that "their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable."

Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet acknowledged expressions of solidarity received from "many governments around the world" and directed that the investigation be "pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay."

The explosion occurred on the evening of November 10, when a white Hyundai i20 car detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station on Netaji Subhash Marg, a densely trafficked area bordering both Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. The blast, powerful enough to damage multiple vehicles and shatter glass across nearby buildings.

Initial findings indicate that the car was driven by Dr Umar Muhammad, a 32-year-old medical professional formerly associated with Al Falah University in Faridabad.

