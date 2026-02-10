Sharad Pawar In Hospital, PM Modi Dials To Check Up On His Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dialled NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday following a chest infection. The Prime Minister enquired about the 85-year-old's health.

According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also had a telephonic conversation with Pawar.

The NCP leader was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Hospital after complaining of a cough and throat infection. The doctors began a course of antibiotics, which will continue for the next four days. Pawar has been strictly advised to rest and not meet anyone for the time being due to the risk of infection.

He underwent a series of medical tests at the hospital and is currently under treatment in a general ward.

A CT (computed tomography) scan was performed on Sharad Pawar and it showed infection in his chest, Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said.

Dr Abhijit Lodha, one of the treating doctors, said, "Due to physical exertion, he developed cough and chest congestion. Various tests have been conducted, and treatment is currently underway. His condition is stable. Any modifications to the treatment will be decided once all test reports are received. His vital parameters, including oxygen saturation levels, are stable. He is in a regular room and is not in the ICU."

The hospital, in a statement released late in the evening, noted that their initial assessment showed the veteran politician's heart rate and oxygen levels were stable.

"However, his respiratory rate is slightly elevated. There is a possibility that he may be kept under hospital observation for a day," said the hospital.

The senior Pawar was accompanied by daughter and Lok Sabha member from Baramati Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule when he was brought to the hospital.

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune city in western Maharashtra, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the leading private hospital.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who came in an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), came out of the vehicle on his own before being taken inside the medical facility in a wheelchair.