Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital After Breathing Trouble

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Monday brought to a private hospital in Pune from his residence in Baramati after complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing.

A CT scan was performed, and there is chest infection, Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said.

"After all the tests, we may admit him for a day," Dr Grant added.

A team of doctors is examining him, and further course of action will be taken accordingly, he said.

The 85-year-old leader was brought to the hospital in the afternoon. He was accompanied by his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her husband, Sadanand Sule.

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the hospital.

Pawar, who came in an MPV, came out of the vehicle on his own before being taken inside the facility in a wheelchair.

Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was suffering from throat infection, persistent cough, and chest congestion, party sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)