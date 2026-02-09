Live Interaction of PM Narendra Modi with Exam Warriors: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today at 10 am during the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha. During the session, he will offer guidance on exam preparation, managing pressure, and tackling challenges faced by students appearing for board and competitive examinations, while also touching upon wider aspects of learning and personal development. The annual outreach programme seeks to make examinations a positive experience by promoting confidence, optimism and holistic well-being and by celebrating the exam season as an Utsav.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Where to Watch PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News and DD India, besides several private television networks and All India Radio. The programme will also be streamed live on official digital platforms such as the PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan and MyGov.in, along with YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha channels.

The first episode, aired on February 6, featured the Prime Minister addressing a wide range of student queries. He spoke on the importance of skill development alongside academics, nurturing creativity, responsible use of technology, and the value of following a preparation strategy with complete confidence.

The 2026 edition has seen record participation, with over 4.5 crore registrations and an additional 2.26 crore participants engaging in related activities, taking the total participation to more than 6.76 crore individuals.

Here Are The Latest Updates On PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha: