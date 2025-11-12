Delhi Blast Victim's Family Wanted Funeral In Hometown Meerut, Wife Refused

Mohsin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, was killed in Monday's car bomb blast near Red Fort, Delhi. Mohsin was working as an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi and had moved to the national capital two years ago with his wife, Sultana, and their two children.

Following his death, Mohsin's body was brought back to his hometown. But an argument broke out between his family members over the place of his burial.

A crowd had gathered outside Mohsin's house in Meerut as his body arrived there. It was a moment of tragedy as onlookers and family members wept.

Wife Takes Body To Delhi Despite Family's No

Preparations for the victim's funeral were underway. Just then, Sultana, present at the house, insisted that her husband be buried in Delhi and not Meerut.

Mohsin's family tried to reason with Sultana, but she refused to listen. The woman argued with the victim's mother, remaining adamant that the funeral will take place in the national capital.

The neighbours also tried to convince Sultana to have the funeral in Meerut- where Mohsin grew up.

Undeterred, Sultana took her husband's body to Delhi.

Red Ford Blast: 9 Killed, 20 Injured

The blast near Red Fort happened at 6.52 pm Monday when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort Metro Station.

Nine people were killed, while 20 others sustained injuries. Sources told NDTV that Dr Umar Mohammad, who owned the car, reportedly panicked and triggered the blast after investigators arrested two key members of the module - Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - and seized the explosives.

The blast came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana.

