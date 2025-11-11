CCTV Video Shows People Running In Fear After Delhi Blast

A deadly blast near Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening killed nine and injured 20. At 6:52 pm, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort Metro Station leaving mutilated bodies and damaged cars scattered in the area.

A new CCTV video shows a crowded jewellery market near the Red Fort. Shoppers browse stalls, pass through the narrow alleys before chaos breaks out.

No explosion is directly visible in the footage but suddenly there is a tremble after which people start running in panic, looking for cover. Shopkeepers can be seen swiftly taking shelter inside shops.

❗️Disturbing New Footage Emerges Of Red Fort Blast On 10/11 - Buildings Shake & People Flee In Terror pic.twitter.com/tdRp6Ha9o1 — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 11, 2025

Just hours before the blast, police had recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel.

Ammonium nitrate, which was found in Faridabad, was used in the blast.

According to sources, Umar Mohammad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, owned the i20. He had been driving the car when the blast took place. Umar, a doctor by profession, also has links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He reportedly panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort after investigators arrested Shakeel and another key member of the module -- Dr Adil Rather and seized explosives.

"Umar Mohammad and his associates used Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) to carry out the attack. They placed a detonator in the car and carried out the terror attack in a crowded area near Red Fort," sources said.