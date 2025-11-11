After Blast News, He Called His 3 Sons In Delhi. One Never Replied

As visuals of the deadly Delhi blast flooded social media and news channels, many called their friends and family members in the national capital to check on them. In Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti, 600 km from Delhi, Bhure Mishra saw the news and started worrying about his three sons, who live in Delhi. He called each of them. Two of them picked up; Dinesh did not. Bhure hoped against hope. Hours later, his worst fears came true. Dinesh had died in the blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort.

A father of three, Dinesh Mishra, worked at a shop in Old Delhi that deals in invitation cards. He lived in Delhi with his brothers and his eight-year-old son. His two daughters and wife, Reena, live in Shravasti.

Bhure Mishra said Dinesh had been working in Delhi for about 10 years and was home a week back. "I was watching TV around 8 pm and came to know of the blast. I called my sons. Dinesh's phone was switched off. My eldest son later told me he died in the blast," he said. Dinesh's mother, Reena, and his mother, Savitri, are inconsolable. "We have lost everything," Savitri said.

Nine people were killed and over 20 were injured in yesterday's blast near a traffic signal in Netaji Subhash Marg that has the Red Fort on one side and Chandni Chowk on the other. Most of the victims were in the area for work. Pankaj Saini, a cab driver, had dropped off a passenger at Chandi Chowk and was caught in the tragedy. Amar Kataria, who ran a medicine shop near the Red Fort, was headed home when the blast struck. Noman and his cousin Aman, who ran a cosmetics shop in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, had come to Chandni Chowk to buy supplies. Ashok Gupta and Lokesh Gupta, both from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, had planned to meet each other last evening. Both died in the blast.

At Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, where the bodies of the victims are being handed over to their relatives, an eerie silence is punctuated by wails of those who have lost their own. But while some have found answers to their unanswered calls, many are still waiting, as some of the bodies have been damaged beyond recognition. As investigators try to piece together the events that culminated in the deadly blast, nine families have to pick up the pieces, but they don't know how.

Inputs by Ammar Rizvi