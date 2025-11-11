Video: Delhi Red Fort Car Explosion Heard On Camera, Crowd Seen Running Away

CCTV camera footage and a mobile video from Delhi's Chandni Chowk near the Red Fort showed hundreds of people running for safety after hearing a loud explosion. Those who ran toward some shops instinctively to hide from possibly any more explosions included children and teens.

A slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort, killing nine people and leaving 20 injured.

In the CCTV footage, people were seen going about their lives before they realised something horrible had just happened. Two men stood in a relaxed posture and chatted in front of a shop. A woman carried a shopping bag as she walked by them. A regular Monday evening, so it seemed.

The mobile video, taken seconds before the explosion, showed two men talking about something which could not be heard.

Then the explosion happened. The sound was unmistakably ominous for those who heard it but didn't know it yet.

Thunderous blast shakes entire area: CCTV captures the exact moment a Hyundai i20 car explodes near Delhi's Red Fort #DelhiBlast #RedFort@TanushkaDutta shares more details pic.twitter.com/TC9eimV9H4 — NDTV (@ndtv) November 10, 2025

In the next few seconds the entire area seen on CCTV and the mobile video erupted in chaos as people ran for safety. Eyewitnesses said they felt the shockwave of the powerful blast, which also shook nearby residential buildings. Chandni Chowk is at the heart of Old Delhi.

Many cars caught fire due to the blast at the area popular with tourists, 1.1 km from Jama Masjid and a few hundred metres away from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. Neighbourhoods near the Red Fort are one of the most crowded in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to the site of the car explosion after meeting injured people at Lok Nayak Hospital. The Home Minister also met with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha for a situational briefing.

Shah said the government will go to the root of this attack with a thorough and deep investigation. "We will share the outcome with the public."

The current car owner has been reportedly traced to a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The i20 had changed many hands.

Earlier today, over 2,500 kg of chemicals used to make explosives were recovered from terror suspects in raids across the country.