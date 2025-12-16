Advertisement
Fire In Delhi's Chandni Chowk Shop, Dousing Operation Underway

The DFS was informed about a fire at 10.58 pm, after which it swung into action.

Read Time: 1 min
A fire broke out at a clothing shop in Chandni Chowk on Friday.
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a shop in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Friday, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. Firefightering operation is underway," an official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

