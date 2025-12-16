Fire In Delhi's Chandni Chowk Shop, Dousing Operation Underway

A fire broke out in a shop in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Friday, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The DFS was informed about a fire at 10.58 pm, after which it swung into action.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. Firefightering operation is underway," an official said.

