"He Never Left Kashmir": Family Of Man Accused Of Helping Delhi Suicide Bomber

The family of Aamir Rashid Mir - who is accused of helping the suspected Delhi suicide bomber Dr Umar Mohammad - told NDTV that he has "never been anywhere outside of Kashmir".

"He has never been to Delhi. He has, in fact, never even left Kashmir. A picture of him standing in front of a car may have been edited or AI-generated," the 27-year-old accused's family said.

Aamir and his brother, Umar Rashid (30), were arrested in connection with the case. Another accused, Tariq Malik (44), was also arrested. While Aamir worked in the power development department, Umar worked as a plumber.

Umar Rashid (left), Aamir Rashid (right)

Tariq worked as a bank security guard, sources said.

Tariq Mailk

Sources said that Aamir, Umar, and Tariq were involved in passing the Hyundai i20 car to the suspected suicide bomber.

The original owner of the i20, Mohd Salman - who was arrested - sold the car to a man named Devender in March, Delhi Police sources said. Devender then sold it to Aamir, who handed the vehicle over to Umar. Tariq, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was also privy to the exchange of the car.

The blast took place at 6.52 near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area. Disturbing visuals showed bodies on the ground and severed body parts. Moments after the blast, a large number of security personnel filled the area, and ambulances carrying several injured people streamed into nearby Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP).

The incident occurred on a day a massive haul of 2,900 kg of explosives was found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad. Sources said that Dr Umar Mohammad, who owned the car, reportedly panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort after investigators arrested two key members of the module - Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - and seized the explosives, the sources said.

He planned the attack with two more associates and planted a detonator in the car, sources said.

Ammonium nitrate, which was found in Faridabad, was used in the blast, sources added.